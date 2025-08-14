Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunny's avatar
Sunny
10h

This is the kind of creep who comes up with this type of nonsense...because, of course parents don't know what's best for their kids...Only teachers and teachers Unions!

https://hiddentruthsbysunny.substack.com/p/illinois-decides-your-kids-brain

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture