[VIDEO] Communist Law Professor Believes The United States and Law Isn't Real
An exclusive clip from a real leftist training.
Socialists believe the United States and the Constitution are built on capitalism, which we must be liberated from.
Here's Seattle University Law Professor (and veteran queer activist) Dean Spade saying explicitly that the United States is a fiction and law is a fiction.
