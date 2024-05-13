The Video Vault is a section of video clips to help you learn the woke ideology and how to speak socialist. You can join me for live streams on YouTube and Rumble Monday-Friday at 5pm eastern and on Saturday at 6pm eastern for Socialism Saturday.

In February 2024, in a lecture called “A Happy Ending For The Capitalist Family?”, our favorite abolish the family socialist Sophie Lewis, said the quiet part out loud:

“Fuck Parents Rights”

We’ve previously discussed that the reason the left wants to abolish the nuclear family is because they believe that the privatized nuclear family is the means of reproduction for capitalism. For the left to achieve their goal of abolishing capitalism, they think they must abolish the family.

You can find a full breakdown of that concept in this piece in the Woke 101 series:

Additionally, the left believes that parental rights are a form of private property ownership. That’s why you see stories like this in the media pushing the idea that children are not property - it is an attack on parental rights. The author of this article explicitly says she’s a socialist at the end of this piece:

And of course, Sophie was also nice enough to explain to us that the goal of queer theory is explicitly to abolish private property:

Anyone who says this is a gnostic cult is lying to you. Listen to the left, and they will tell you what they believe.

