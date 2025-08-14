[VIDEO] Leftists Believe Time Is A Construct Created By Capitalism
An exclusive clip from a real leftist training.
Do you remember in 2020, there was a museum display that talked about TIME being a construct of white supremacy culture?
When you understand that WHITENESS MEANS CAPITALISM, you'll understand.
The left believes time is a construct created by capitalism.
Hear them say it:
wow! I wish I had this kind of crap to worry about. 1 st world problems.
That makes no sense whatsoever!