The Video Vault is a section of video clips to help you learn the woke ideology and how to speak socialist. You can join me for live streams on YouTube and Rumble Monday-Friday at 5pm eastern and on Saturday at 6pm eastern for Socialism Saturday.

I’ve long taught my audience that when the woke left uses terms like “whiteness” have nothing to do with skin color, but instead are a reference to capitalism and private property.

Now, you’re going to hear them say it themselves.

Cheryl Harris’s claim to fame is authoring a paper called Whiteness As Property that provides the outline for how the woke left uses terms like white, whiteness, race and white supremacy today.

In this post, you’ll find clips of a keynote that Cheryl Harris gave at UCLA Law School back in 2014 that shows definitively that these terms have nothing to do with the color of your skin.

This is a clip from an episode of The Cult where we watched the full lecture from the Critical Race Studies Symposium. Watch the full stream here.

In this clip, Cheryl explains that whiteness is not a skin color or a racial type. It’s a social relation structure on exclusion.

What she means is that people who have whiteness are part of the bourgeoise, or capitalist class, and people who do not have whiteness are part of the proletariat, or worker class.

The bourgeoise are the oppressors. The proletariat are the oppressed.

In this clip, Cheryl explains that whiteness encompasses non-skins. Whiteness is available to anyone of any racial group, including blacks.

This is because black people (or anyone of any race) can participate in capitalism and if they do, they are deemed part of the bourgeoise (or oppressors) rather than the proletariat (workers, or oppressed).

For instance, black men who run successful private businesses are considered to be engaging in multi-racial whiteness.

In this clip, Cheryl explains that they conceptualize race as private property.

Remember, the stated goal of the communist manifesto is to abolish all private property. Private property is used interchangeably with capitalism.

Finally, Cheryl expresses that she believes that abolishing racial hierarchy must be combined with the struggle to abolish capitalism, rather than separated.

That’s because, to socialists, whiteness doesn’t mean skin color. It is a reference to capitalism. They use the two interchangeably in every instance.

My work is completely grassroots-funded. That means my only obligation is to tell you the truth and bring the receipts. To support my efforts, please consider a subscription for $8/month or $80/year.

Subscribe to Support My Work

If you can’t financially support my work, please consider sharing it with your friends and family to spread the message. I can’t do it without you.