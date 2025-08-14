Watch This Wild Documentary About Queer Activism in the late 1990s

We watched a wild documentary released in 2023 (but filmed in 1999) about queer activism and it will show you to see how ingrained this ideology already was back when Bill Clinton was still in office and Republicans were obsessed with impeaching him over a blow job in the Oval Office (though it started long before that).

This documentary demonstrates the clear difference between assimilationist and anti-assimilationist activists.

Here is the original video of the documentary without my commentary, archived here for historical purposes.