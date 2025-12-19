Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

We Found Internet Meme Girl Trigglypuff. She's a Fat Liberation Activist.

An update on one of your favorite leftist memes.
Dec 19, 2025

Remember that very large social justice warrior that showed up in a Steven Crowder video many years ago?

We found the Trigglypuff meme girl several months ago giving a fat liberation presentation.

She was a PhD student at UW Madison and had changed her name to Autumn Miller.

She refused to come on camera so we used the internet to figure out who she was.

We were shocked at the outcome.

Enjoy.

