June Is Queer Marxism Month at Decode The Left

June has arrived. The flags are out. The brands have changed their logos. The nonprofits are firing up the talking points. The rituals of Pride Month are in full swing.

At Decode The Left, we’re not playing along.

We’re declaring June as Queer Marxism Month. Not to celebrate it. To expose it.

Because the alphabet cult waving those rainbow flags isn’t marching for rights or equality. They’re marching for revolution.

Queer Marxism Was Never About Gay Rights

The activists at the root of this movement never wanted to be accepted. They wanted to undo the entire structure of Western civilization. Marriage, gender, family, capitalism, nationhood—they see it all as violent systems of oppression.

They don’t want to participate in society. They want to dismantle it.

They reject categories like “man” and “woman” as tools of control. They view the family as a capitalist invention. They see stability, identity, and order as enemies of liberation.

They don’t ask for recognition. They demand total upheaval.

They tell you exactly what they believe:

“Abolish the family.”

“Gender is a construct.”

“Pride was a riot.”

“Silence = Death.”

“Capitalism is violent oppression.”

“Queers Bash Back.”

Queer isn’t about who you love. It’s about how much destruction you’re willing to embrace in the name of liberation.

Rainbow Capitalism Is the Enemy

The corporations flying rainbow flags aren’t allies to this movement. They’re obstacles.

Queer Marxists see liberal pandering as a betrayal of the cause. They call it pinkwashing, a way to pacify the movement with visibility and merchandise. They despise every brand that profits off Pride Month because it reinforces the system they’ve sworn to destroy.

They’re not flattered by representation. They’re enraged by it. Expect to see violence at Pride events this year.

They hate the Democratic Party. They hate assimilation. They hate every compromise that leaves capitalism standing. Their goal is not progress. It’s collapse.

We’re Pulling Back the Curtain All Month Long

This June, we’re dedicating our work to decoding the queer Marxist playbook.

On Substack and in livestreams, we’ll be diving deep into:

The radical foundations of queer theory

The anti-assimilationist rejection of civil rights

The push to abolish gender, family, and Western norms

The slogans, manifestos, and academic roots of the ideology

The growing movement of queer anarchists training for insurrection

You’ll see the documents. You’ll hear their words. You’ll understand the strategy. Because once you see it, the entire narrative of Pride Month collapses.

This isn’t a celebration. It’s an exposure campaign.

Welcome to Queer Marxism Month.

And be ready—because the revolution isn’t coming. It’s already here.

