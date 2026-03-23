We're Infiltrating the No Kings Protests on March 28, 2026 to SPY on the Left. Learn How To Join Us.

I'm creating an army of volunteers to go undercover at the upcoming No Kings protests on March 28, 2026.
We are going to see what far left groups show up, and use that to map which groups are active where and what propaganda they are distributing.
If you want to join us in this effort, watch this training and follow the instructions.
Let’s go.
Find the slides from the presentation here or download the PDF.
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