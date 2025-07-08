Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

WHAT ANTIFA WAS READING WHEN THEY ATTACKED AN ICE FACILITY

Two radical anarchist texts were recovered from Antifa-affiliated individuals involved in an attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on July 7, 2025. These documents are explicit frameworks for militant action. They lay out how and why to dismantle capitalism and state institutions through force, sabotage, and permanent disruption. They are widely circulated within radical networks and form part of the ideological foundation for Antifa-style violence.

Both texts were available from The Anarchist Library, a major archive for far-left revolutionary material. They are widely circulated within activist circles and frequently referenced by anarchist militants.

Insurrectionary Anarchy: Organizing for Attack

This document outlines a total rejection of political reform and gradual change. It promotes immediate attack on capitalism and the state through property destruction, sabotage, and informal armed resistance. The authors define organization not as mass movements or structured coalitions, but as affinity groups formed for the sole purpose of coordinated violence.

"Attack is the refusal of mediation, pacification, sacrifice, accommodation and compromise in struggle."

The writers see capitalism as a total system that must be brought down piece by piece through daily conflict. They celebrate instability. Sabotaging infrastructure, destroying workplaces, and disrupting daily life are described not as tactics but as moral imperatives.

"We want to destroy the capitalist order of the world which is useful to nobody but the managers of class domination."

Their hatred for capitalism extends to all social institutions—schools, families, labor unions, and even activist groups that seek reform. Everything that maintains order is seen as a target.

The authors also reject any post-revolution vision. There is no plan to rebuild. Their focus is destruction for its own sake.

"We don't want a bigger slice of the cake, we want to blow the bakery sky high."

This is not metaphor. The document directly encourages readers to abandon caution and escalate conflict in every possible form.

"Every moment can be the right one to attack. Any place can be the best one to strike."

Key takeaways:

Violence is the only legitimate tool of resistance.

Capitalism must be attacked in its material infrastructure.

Formal organizations are viewed as collaborators.

Permanent conflict is the goal.

Another Critique of Insurrectionalism

This document comes from anarchists in Barcelona who were directly involved in militant activity for over a decade. It is a post-mortem of their own failures. It does not question the use of violence—it just criticizes how poorly that violence was executed.

"We were callous, cliquish, and dismissive of all critique."

The authors admit to overestimating their strength, ignoring security protocols, and alienating potential allies. They detail how romantic ideas of insurrection collided with police repression and internal dysfunction. The result was failure, but not regret.

"Our actions were often based more on ego and spectacle than strategic calculation."

They outline serious weaknesses: operational sloppiness, copied tactics from Greece and Italy, and complete disregard for evaluating effectiveness. Still, their conclusion is to improve—not abandon—the campaign of insurrection.

"Insurrectionalism must become more humble, more disciplined, and more strategic."

The document proposes smaller, tighter cells. Less public spectacle. Greater attention to counter-surveillance. All to make anarchist violence harder to detect and dismantle.

"Permanent conflict continues to be our orientation. But it must be adapted."

Key takeaways:

Violence remains the path forward.

Past failures came from poor planning, not flawed goals.

Strategy must improve to avoid repression.

Rebuilding is not part of the mission.

WHAT THESE DOCUMENTS TELL US

These texts are ideological training manuals. One calls for immediate chaos. The other reflects on how to sustain it longer. Both define capitalism as inherently violent and believe the only response is physical destruction.

This is how the radical left prepares for direct action. They reject debate. They mock reform. They train each other to dismantle, burn, and destabilize.

Antifa violence does not come out of nowhere. It comes from doctrine. It comes from writings like these.