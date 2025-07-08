Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maryanne's avatar
Maryanne
4h

I clicked through the anarchy library and had to plough my way through security walls. It's helpful to put actual titles on publications so the average person doesn't call you a paranoid lunatic. Is it naive to assume the government doesn't know who the anarchists are?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
V. Agnelli Jr's avatar
V. Agnelli Jr
5h

Exactly like the Weathermen movement. How the Weathermen wished they had the brainwashed schools with the internet amplifier of today. Imagine how it would be, if there was a Vietnam War on our backs now.

Great Work as always!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture