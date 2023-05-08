This article is a part of the Woke 101 series, which will get you up to speed on the basics that they don't teach you when you become a soldier in the culture war.

Here’s how things work:

Everything the left does, the right reacts against.

Every time the right reacts, the left uses it against them to gain more power.

Crisis Ensues.

Repeat.

That’s it. That is how the woke left have gained as much power as they have. They count on the conservative right being reactionary so that they can use the fact that they are reactionary against them.

That is the price you pay on building a political movement on a foundation of “we hate everything the Democrats do.” But, I digress. That is a different article. The purpose of this one is to help you see how the woke left has been able to amass all their power, inch by inch, battle by battle.

Never let a good crisis go to waste

We’ve known for a while that the left is trying to make Drag Floyd happen (and they will probably be successful eventually).

And they may not have gotten their drag queen…but they got the next best thing.

They’re trying to make Jordan Neely the new George Floyd:

And per usual, the conservative right is taking the bait:

Which the left will use to paint Jordan Neely as generously as possible to make sure people understand that he was an innocent victim, a sweet young man who just loved Michael Jackson. And then they will call the right racist for suggesting that a black man deserved to die, even if he did have a sordid past.

And there would be some truth to that, if we’re honest about it. Which is why the right should have avoided that argument in the first place, but they just can’t help themselves.

But that’s not why the left is using it. The left doesn’t really care about racism. Even Robin DiAngleo says that white progressives are the most racist of all! She wrote a whole book about it:

The left argues that the right is being racist, not because they care about solving racism, but because they want to gain political power over them.

Let’s apply this to our formula:

Everything the left does, the right reacts against: The left begins to make Jordan Neely a hero, which the right reacts against by saying (essentially) he deserved to die for being a bad person.

Every time the right reacts, the left uses it against them to gain more power: The left then uses the right’s reaction against them to further emphasize the point that this was a racist attack because we live in an obviously racist world and they will use race as much as possible to outrage people until they explode.

Crisis Ensues: It’s May. The left is really trying to piss people off enough that we have another summer of love, just like the response to George Floyd in 2020 that resulted in $2 billion of property damage.

Repeat: If this doesn’t get the result they want, they’ll find another crisis to repeat the process until they get their desired end result.

That’s the pattern.

In the remainder of this article, I will:

Break down why they are doing this.

Offer another example of how they are doing this.

Give you video evidence from their own mouth admitting they are doing this.

