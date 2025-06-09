Subscribe
LIVE COVERAGE: Go Inside Leftist The Organizing Meeting For the No Kings Protests Tonight
See what the left says when they think you're not listening.
14 hrs ago
•
Karlyn Borysenko
The Los Angeles riots, Antifa, this weekend’s No Kings protest and more.
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
17 hrs ago
•
Karlyn Borysenko
48:15
Christopher Rufo knew Judith Butler was Speaking at the New College Of Florida. The Complete Public Records Request.
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Jun 8
•
Karlyn Borysenko
New College of Florida’s President approved gender ideology and queer theory on campus?
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Jun 6
•
Karlyn Borysenko
SPY STREAM TODAY: Librarians Queering Literacy
See what the left says when they think you're not listening
Jun 5
•
Karlyn Borysenko
Is Christopher Rufo ACTUALLY leading the "anti-woke" revolution? Is the New College of Florida ACTUALLY anti-woke?
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Jun 5
•
Karlyn Borysenko
What does trans liberation mean? Reading the Arm The Dolls manifesto
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Jun 5
•
Karlyn Borysenko
SPY STREAM TODAY: Teachers Organizing Against Trump
Go Inside Leftist Training To See What They Say When They Think You're Not Listening
Jun 3
•
Karlyn Borysenko
SPY STREAM TONIGHT: Inside a Major Leftist Activist Training
Go Inside Leftist Training To See What They Say When They Think You're Not Listening
Jun 2
•
Karlyn Borysenko
Pride Month is here! And I’m covering Queer content all month long.
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Jun 2
•
Karlyn Borysenko
New Book: Alice In Queerland Available Now
Openly Mock Pride Month and Decode The Queer and Gender Dystopia
Jun 2
•
Karlyn Borysenko
Welcome to Queer Marxism Month
Decoding The Dystopia
Jun 2
•
Karlyn Borysenko
