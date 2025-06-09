Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Home
Chat
Podcast
Book Club
The Inner Circle
Woke 101
The Woke Mind
How To Speak Socialist
Video Vault
The Cult
Merch
LIVE COVERAGE: Go Inside Leftist The Organizing Meeting For the No Kings Protests Tonight
See what the left says when they think you're not listening.
  
Karlyn Borysenko
2
The Los Angeles riots, Antifa, this weekend’s No Kings protest and more.
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
  
Karlyn Borysenko
2
48:15
Christopher Rufo knew Judith Butler was Speaking at the New College Of Florida. The Complete Public Records Request.
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
  
Karlyn Borysenko
1:03:35
New College of Florida’s President approved gender ideology and queer theory on campus?
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
  
Karlyn Borysenko
25:15
SPY STREAM TODAY: Librarians Queering Literacy
See what the left says when they think you're not listening
  
Karlyn Borysenko
Is Christopher Rufo ACTUALLY leading the "anti-woke" revolution? Is the New College of Florida ACTUALLY anti-woke?
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
  
Karlyn Borysenko
1:10:51
What does trans liberation mean? Reading the Arm The Dolls manifesto
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
  
Karlyn Borysenko
25:46
SPY STREAM TODAY: Teachers Organizing Against Trump
Go Inside Leftist Training To See What They Say When They Think You're Not Listening
  
Karlyn Borysenko
SPY STREAM TONIGHT: Inside a Major Leftist Activist Training
Go Inside Leftist Training To See What They Say When They Think You're Not Listening
  
Karlyn Borysenko
Pride Month is here! And I’m covering Queer content all month long.
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
  
Karlyn Borysenko
13
29:08
New Book: Alice In Queerland Available Now
Openly Mock Pride Month and Decode The Queer and Gender Dystopia
  
Karlyn Borysenko
Welcome to Queer Marxism Month
Decoding The Dystopia
  
Karlyn Borysenko
2
© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture