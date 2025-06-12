Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Antifa recaps their destructive protest in Austin Texas

Exposing the far left, in real time.
Karlyn Borysenko
Jun 12, 2025
Transcript

Find the original document we're reading here. This is Antifa's after action report so they can learn from this experience for their next direct action: https://crimethinc.com/2025/06/11/melt-ice-be-water-report-back-from-a-hot-summer-demonstration-in-austin-texas

Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

