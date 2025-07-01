Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Socialist Climate Activists Talk About Blowing Up A Pipeline

A classical clip from my coverage of the far left.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jul 01, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

You never know what you’re going to hear at the Socialism Conference. In this classic clip from my coverage of the 2024 Conference, you’ll hear environmental activists talking about blowing up a pipeline.

I’ll be covering the 2025 Socialism Conference live starting Thursday evening, continuing all day Friday, and Saturday. Find the full Socialism Week streaming schedule here.

If you appreciate this coverage, please consider supporting it! I’m 100% independently funded by people like you.

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from Karlyn Borysenko in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture