Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

I’d like to speak with Bret Weinstein. Will he do it?

A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jun 24, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Michael Hermens
,
Jimbo
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Karlyn Borysenko in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Thanks for reading Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture