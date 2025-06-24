An Open Letter To Bret Weinstein Regarding James Lindsay

Dear Bret Weinstein:

We don’t know each other, but I watched your recent intervention with James Lindsay with great interest.

I’ve been an independent journalist and an analyst covering the far left for years.

I’ve broken more stories about the left and exposed more of their private materials than almost any other independent journalist in the country.

I’ve gone undercover at their events and recorded them multiple times.

I teach hundreds of thousands of people a month what the left is doing using their own primary sources.

I have a massive archive of thousands of hours of their real-world trainings, and I know every major activist and every major group pushing far-left ideology intimately.

You can find receipts of all of this here, and if you require more proof, I’m happy to provide it.

In the time I’ve been developing all of this, I have constantly been personally harassed by James Lindsay.

Not once has James ever engaged in an intellectual discussion around ideas, even when I am able to articulate very specific and precise grievances.

Instead, he has been making personal attacks on me for years to discredit my work and to prevent people from looking at it, mostly because it directly contradicts his own assertions using primary source evidence from the left.

Here are some of the attacks I have endured publicly.

I apologize if this seems overwhelming, but I’m making strong accusations and I plan to back them all up.

James Lindsay’s most egregious piece of intellectual dishonesty regarding me came when he publicly struggle sessioned Not The Bee (The Babylon Bee) to remove a credit for my work because James pinkie swore I was a narcissist. You can find all the documentation for this incident here.

I also have what I consider to be quite conclusive proof that James has directly stolen my work.

But let’s go back, because the above incident happened after months of personal attacks James had been making on me.

James Lindsay spent years telling people behind my back that I was sexually obsessed with him and was trying to sleep with him. This never happened.

This is a conversation I had with someone whom James smeared me to who confirmed he did this, although I suspected he had done it long before I had confirmation from rumors I heard.

The harassment from James got so bad that I went through my entire DM history with him on a stream to prove I had never done anything.

After I went through my entire DM history, James went on a Twitter rampage about me while I was teaching a class about the far left to say that I was absolutely sexually obsessed with him, even if I never tried to do anything.

This is a post James made claiming I had borderline personality disorder (which I’ve never been diagnosed with and which he is not qualified to diagnose) because a member of my community wrote a satirical fan fiction that James didn’t like (apologies for the horrible quality).

Here are more posts he’s made claiming I have “bizarre violent sexual fantasies” and claiming I have serious personality disorders I don’t have.

Of course, I was never allowed to defend myself against his attacks and if I did, I received more attacks.

Part of the reason James targets me is that I’m friends with Nick Fuentes and the Groypers. I don’t personally care about race or if people are Jewish, even if I’ve been known to make a spicy joke every now and again. I know you might not like that, Bret, but if I’m honest, I’ve experienced more intellectual honesty and curiosity from the Groypers about my work than I have from anyone on your side of the internet and so, even if I disagree with them on some things, I don’t think that should prevent me from teaching them about the far left.

To James, this is proof that I have a serious personality disorder.

Here, James accuses me of DARVO because I responded to his harassment campaign. He claims I did a 3.5 hour stream about him when, in fact, I took 30 minutes out of one of my Socialism Saturday stream to discuss James’s unhinged posts about me, and spent the other 3 hours watching a socialist training. You can find the full stream James is referencing here. (Video)

James has even attacked members of my audience who calmly try to correct what he’s teaching people, demanding this audience block them. Reagan has been watching leftist content with me for over three years. (Video)

He even spread a rumor that I tried to channel Hitler…when all I did was watch a video of someone else doing it for fun and entertainment. (Video)

When all else failed, James tried to tell people that I was a fed because I was watching videos of his content to ask inconvenient questions. He claimed that I was never interviewed by the FBI after being at January 6 (false, I was, and had paid thousands of dollars for a lawyer for it) and claimed I went on a road trip with a friend of mine to try to get him arrested. To this day, the person he mentioned has not been arrested, nor will he be. Because he’s just my friend. It seems rather foolish that a trip I went on in private would even be weaponized against me from an intellectual such as James, but here we are.

Bret, the last time I discussed this publicly, I laid out a very specific set of grievances with James and the intellectual nature of his work and challenged him to a debate on the intellectual merits using primary source evidence.

Of course, James never responded. And his smears against me continue to this day, which, as you might imagine, I can provide more than enough evidence of.

So why am I reaching out to you, Bret Weinstein?

I’m reaching out because I wonder if you have the intellectual integrity you claim to have. I hope that you do.

I would like to sit down with you for an intellectual discussion about the far left and my documentation of it.

I do not wish to rehash the drama with James, because I think it is beneath me and the significance of my work. The only reason I bring it up is to prove a point about James Lindsay’s behavior which I think contrasts with the very lenient intervention you offered him.

I want to discuss the actual work, show the receipts that I have, and have a robust discussion about the far left in America today.

I sincerely hope you have more intellectual honesty than James Lindsay does.

I think we could actually have a very nice chat that could focus on the evidence, and perhaps hinge people back into reality regarding the actual problem we face with the far left, which I believe is more severe than any of you understand.

You can reach me here or DM me on X. I hope I hear from you.