Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
6
2

Inside a Secret NYC DSA Meeting About Why Zohran Mamdani Won

See their data for yourself.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jul 20, 2025
6
2
Share

Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Learn More About Decode The Left

If you value my work, please consider a $8/month or $80/year subscription. I’m funded entirely by you.

Subscribe to Support My Work

Want to know why Zohran Mamdani won the NYC Mayor's Democratic Primary? I recorded a private meeting of the NYC Democratic Socialists of America. They supported a massive voter registration and turnout effort.

In this video, I explain what I learned in that meeting. Find all of their charts below.

Zohran Mamdani won by 12% of the vote, completely blowing out Andrew Cuomo. You can see all the precincts he won in yellow. This win is the result of a massive voter registration and voter turnout effort by the NYC DSA, specifically targeting new voters.

Image

On these charts, the orange graph on the left was Zohran support, while the green and purple chart on the right is turnout.

There is a very high correlation between voter turnout and Zohran support, indicating the results were directly because of the get out of the DSA's work.

Image
Image

The NYC DSA focused on registering younger voters to support Zohran, resulting in a massive increase in voter registration in NYC among ages 18-39.

Image

The NYC DSA registered upwards of 50,000 new voters in the 100 days leading up to the Democratic Primary for mayor. This is why Zohran Mamdani completely blew out polling expectations.

Image

In this case study, the NYC DSA specifically started a district that didn't typically participate in Democratic Primaries, and did outreach to Trump voters. They ended up converting them to Zohran voters, massively increasing turnout with Zohran winning 71% of the vote.

Image

An interesting note is that Andrew Cuomo performed exactly as the polls expected him to perform. It was Zohran who blew out expectations because of the voter registration and turnout effort.

Image

Overall, the NYC DSA knocked on 1.6 million doors, made 2.3 million phone calls, and had over 30,000 volunteers working with them. They held over 3,000 events in NYC leading up to the election.

Image

And this is possibly the scariest chart of all: Zohran raised $8 million due to a matching campaign the city supports, from over 20,000 individual donors. The average contribution was $80.

Andrew Cuomo had 2,700 individual donors.

Curtis Silwa had less than 900.

Image

Zohran Mamdani won because the NYC DSA is massively activated and mobilized. He will carry all of this into the general election and be very difficult to beat.

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture