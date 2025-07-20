Inside a Secret NYC DSA Meeting About Why Zohran Mamdani Won

Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Want to know why Zohran Mamdani won the NYC Mayor's Democratic Primary? I recorded a private meeting of the NYC Democratic Socialists of America. They supported a massive voter registration and turnout effort.

In this video, I explain what I learned in that meeting. Find all of their charts below.

Zohran Mamdani won by 12% of the vote, completely blowing out Andrew Cuomo. You can see all the precincts he won in yellow. This win is the result of a massive voter registration and voter turnout effort by the NYC DSA, specifically targeting new voters.

On these charts, the orange graph on the left was Zohran support, while the green and purple chart on the right is turnout.

There is a very high correlation between voter turnout and Zohran support, indicating the results were directly because of the get out of the DSA's work.

The NYC DSA focused on registering younger voters to support Zohran, resulting in a massive increase in voter registration in NYC among ages 18-39.

The NYC DSA registered upwards of 50,000 new voters in the 100 days leading up to the Democratic Primary for mayor. This is why Zohran Mamdani completely blew out polling expectations.

In this case study, the NYC DSA specifically started a district that didn't typically participate in Democratic Primaries, and did outreach to Trump voters. They ended up converting them to Zohran voters, massively increasing turnout with Zohran winning 71% of the vote.

An interesting note is that Andrew Cuomo performed exactly as the polls expected him to perform. It was Zohran who blew out expectations because of the voter registration and turnout effort.

Overall, the NYC DSA knocked on 1.6 million doors, made 2.3 million phone calls, and had over 30,000 volunteers working with them. They held over 3,000 events in NYC leading up to the election.

And this is possibly the scariest chart of all: Zohran raised $8 million due to a matching campaign the city supports, from over 20,000 individual donors. The average contribution was $80.

Andrew Cuomo had 2,700 individual donors.

Curtis Silwa had less than 900.

Zohran Mamdani won because the NYC DSA is massively activated and mobilized. He will carry all of this into the general election and be very difficult to beat.