Christopher Rufo knew Judith Butler was Speaking at the New College Of Florida. The Complete Public Records Request.

A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Jun 08, 2025
Here is the complete public records request that I made to the New College of Florida so you can see transparently what happened:

Prrborysenko Butler Fish Soc Stage Records Redacted Pdf
941KB ∙ PDF file
