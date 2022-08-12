Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Ep 13. Their values are not your values. Their goals are not your goals.
Aug 12, 2022

In this crossover episode, I read an essay I wrote on my substack The Red Pill Diaries (redpilldiaries.substack.com) called “Their values are not your values. Their goals are not your goals.” One of the reasons the political right has not been effective at fighting back against the woke insanity is because they do not understand this fundamental truth - that the woke see the world completely differently than they do. And because of that, they have different objectives. You can't effectively fight them if you don't understand what they are motivated why and why they behave the way they do.

