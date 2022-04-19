Ep 2: Come at them, bro!

When you go on offense and become the aggressor, you can make the woke make unforced errors. Then, you can use those unforced errors to expose their hypocrisy and true agenda and wake more people up.
Discussion about this episode
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.