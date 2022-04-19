Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Ep 2: Come at them, bro!
0:00
-23:35

Ep 2: Come at them, bro!

Karlyn Borysenko
Apr 19, 2022

Ep 2: Come at them, bro!

When you go on offense and become the aggressor, you can make the woke make unforced errors. Then, you can use those unforced errors to expose their hypocrisy and true agenda and wake more people up. 

