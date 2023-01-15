Ep 29. Protect Your Children From The Gender Cult
In many school districts, anywhere from 30% to 60% of kids are identifying as trans, non-binary, gender queer, or gender non-confirming. Schools are putting policies in place to instruct staff to not tell you if your children are socially transitioning their gender. This is real, and it's happening all over the country. In this episode, we discuss what you need to know to protect your children from the gender cult. Here is the Fox News article I discussed in the podcast: https://www.foxnews.com/media/california-mom-sues-school-district-allegedly-counseled-daughter-transition-gender Here is Gabrielle Clark's parenting workshop, affirming reality: http://unwoke.info/reality