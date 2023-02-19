Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Ep 37. Don't become the monster you're fighting.
Ep 37. Don't become the monster you're fighting.

Feb 19, 2023

Ep 37. Don't become the monster you're fighting.

A little less than two years ago at this time, I was working my book Actively Unwoke: The Ultimate Guide for Fighting Back Against the Woke Insanity In Your Life. In chapter 4 of my book, I have a list of 11 Rules for the Actively Unwoke. It’s a play on Saul Alinsky’s rules for radicals. And the very first rule I write about is the most important: Know Your Values. If you don’t know what you’re fighting for then it is inevitable that you will exist in a perpetual state of fighting AGAINST a political tribe rather than fighting TO CREATE a better world.Here is the accompanying Substack article that articulates my values that I mentioned in the podcast: https://karlyn.substack.com/p/rule-1-for-the-actively-unwoke-know

