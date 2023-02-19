Ep 37. Don't become the monster you're fighting.
A little less than two years ago at this time, I was working my book Actively Unwoke: The Ultimate Guide for Fighting Back Against the Woke Insanity In Your Life. In chapter 4 of my book, I have a list of 11 Rules for the Actively Unwoke. It’s a play on Saul Alinsky’s rules for radicals. And the very first rule I write about is the most important: Know Your Values. If you don’t know what you’re fighting for then it is inevitable that you will exist in a perpetual state of fighting AGAINST a political tribe rather than fighting TO CREATE a better world.Here is the accompanying Substack article that articulates my values that I mentioned in the podcast: https://karlyn.substack.com/p/rule-1-for-the-actively-unwoke-know