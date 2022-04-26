Ep 4: Know Your Values

When you're fighting monsters, be careful to not become the monsters you're fighting. Sadly, the conservative right appears to be losing sight of this warning.
Discussion about this episode
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.