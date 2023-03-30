Ep 41. Schools OVERWHELMED with FOIA requests
The Washington Post is reporting that schools are being forced to divert staff amid historic flood of records requests: https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/03/27/school-district-foia-records-request/ This is a massive white pill, a moment of hope that shows how many parents are demanding answers from the places causing most of the problems in the first place are held accountable. You can access a free training on how to do FOIA requests here: https://www.activelyunwoke.com/ondemand/