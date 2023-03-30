Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Ep 41. Schools OVERWHELMED with FOIA requests
0:00
-22:41

Ep 41. Schools OVERWHELMED with FOIA requests

Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Mar 30, 2023

Ep 41. Schools OVERWHELMED with FOIA requests

The Washington Post is reporting that schools are being forced to divert staff amid historic flood of records requests: https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/03/27/school-district-foia-records-request/ This is a massive white pill, a moment of hope that shows how many parents are demanding answers from the places causing most of the problems in the first place are held accountable. You can access a free training on how to do FOIA requests here: https://www.activelyunwoke.com/ondemand/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karlyn Borysenko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture