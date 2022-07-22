Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Ep 9. Medical colleges REQUIRED to go woke
Karlyn Borysenko
Jul 22, 2022

New medical education standards are out, and they are requiring medical college and residency programs to integrate woke teachings into their curriculum. Dissent will not be welcome.

