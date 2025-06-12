Exposing the fliers ANTIFA will hand out at this weekends No Kings protests

If you get handed one of these fliers at the No Kings protests this weekend, it came from Antifa (even if their name isn’t on the document).

Find the original documents here.

It Is Fascism Start Acting Like It Print Black And White 208KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Learn More About Decode The Left

If you value my work, please consider a $8/month or $80/year subscription. I’m funded entirely by you.

Subscribe to Support My Work