Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Secretly Recorded Communists Call To Overthrow The Government With Anti-ICE Activism (Exclusive)

Inside A Meeting With The Denver Communists
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Feb 13, 2026

Two days ago, a member of my community attended a meeting of the Denver Communists to discuss anti-ICE activism.

They recorded multiple members of the group overtly saying that anti-ICE activism is about overthrowing the United States Government.

This is not about immigration. This is about literal revolution against the government.

Hear them say it.

Find the full stream here:

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karlyn Borysenko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture