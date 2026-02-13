Secretly Recorded Communists Call To Overthrow The Government With Anti-ICE Activism (Exclusive)

Two days ago, a member of my community attended a meeting of the Denver Communists to discuss anti-ICE activism.
They recorded multiple members of the group overtly saying that anti-ICE activism is about overthrowing the United States Government.
This is not about immigration. This is about literal revolution against the government.
Hear them say it.
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.