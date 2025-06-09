Here is the thread I was referencing on X about Antifa’s statement: https://x.com/DrKarlynB/status/1931842293943750838
The Los Angeles riots, Antifa, this weekend’s No Kings protest and more.
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Jun 09, 2025
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post