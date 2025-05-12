Top 3 debunks the right always uses against the left (and why they are stupid)
A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
May 12, 2025
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post