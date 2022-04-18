Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Ep 1: You are NOT a racist
0:00
-22:43

Ep 1: You are NOT a racist

Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Apr 18, 2022

Ep 1: You are NOT a racist

Karlyn Borysenko reads the introduction to Actively Unwoke, which explains why you must get over your fear of being called a racist in order to fight back against the woke insanity taking over our world.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karlyn Borysenko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture