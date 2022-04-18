Ep 1: You are NOT a racist

Karlyn Borysenko reads the introduction to Actively Unwoke, which explains why you must get over your fear of being called a racist in order to fight back against the woke insanity taking over our world.
Discussion about this episode
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.
Decode the Left is the only anti-communist platform built on thousands of hours inside the radical left’s inner circles. Karlyn Borysenko infiltrates their meetings, collects their materials, decodes their language, and exposes their ideas.