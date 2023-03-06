Ep 39. Schools are secretly transitioning kids
We're starting to see a tidal wave of stories about schools secretly transitioning students without telling the parents. In New York, parents are suing an elementary school and a fifth grade teacher over it: https://karlyn.substack.com/p/new-york-teacher-and-elementary-school In Michigan, the department of education is training teachers that they don't have to tell parents when students use different names/pronouns: https://karlyn.substack.com/p/michigan-department-of-education In Colorado, they're explicitly ignoring parental directives to secretly trans kids in elementary school, and they're doing us because the state guidance tells them it's ok: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11821421/Colorado-elementary-school-exposed-secretly-transitioning-student-internal-emails-leaked.html Join my schools exposed program to find out if this is happening in your school district: https://schoolsexposed.com