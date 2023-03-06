Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Ep 39. Schools are secretly transitioning kids
0:00
-19:00

Ep 39. Schools are secretly transitioning kids

Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Mar 06, 2023

Ep 39. Schools are secretly transitioning kids

We're starting to see a tidal wave of stories about schools secretly transitioning students without telling the parents.  In New York, parents are suing an elementary school and a fifth grade teacher over it: https://karlyn.substack.com/p/new-york-teacher-and-elementary-school In Michigan, the department of education is training teachers that they don't have to tell parents when students use different names/pronouns: https://karlyn.substack.com/p/michigan-department-of-education In Colorado, they're explicitly ignoring parental directives to secretly trans kids in elementary school, and they're doing us because the state guidance tells them it's ok: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11821421/Colorado-elementary-school-exposed-secretly-transitioning-student-internal-emails-leaked.html Join my schools exposed program to find out if this is happening in your school district: https://schoolsexposed.com 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karlyn Borysenko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture