Ep 40. 6,000 US public schools hide child’s gender status from parents
I've brought you several stories in the last few weeks of school districts all over the country that are lying to parents about the name and pronouns their kids are using in school. You can find that reporting on my Substack: https://karlyn.substack.com But I'm not the only one doing this research. Parents Defending Education has compiled information showing that withholding information from parents is school policy in 6,000 schools across the country. Read the article in the New York Post, which also links to the list from Parents Defending Ed: https://nypost.com/2023/03/08/us-public-schools-conceal-childs-gender-status-from-parents/