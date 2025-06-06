Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

New College of Florida’s President approved gender ideology and queer theory on campus?

A recording from Karlyn Borysenko's live video
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jun 06, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Kerry Shaw
,
CidTheCat
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Karlyn Borysenko in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture