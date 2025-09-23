BREAKING: Trump's Executive Order Naming Antifa Terrorists Is Here.

I sat down to go through Donald Trump’s new executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization — and I have a lot to say about it. I’ve been critical from the start, because I knew the implementation was going to be the problem. I talk to people inside government all the time, and they warned me: the administration doesn’t understand how this actually works, and what they think they can do, they legally can’t.

That said, I was honestly shocked by the opening section. It described Antifa as a militarist, anarchist enterprise calling for the overthrow of the United States government. And I have to wonder — did that come straight from me? Because I’ve said exactly that on Fox News, and now it’s written into the executive order. If so, I’ll take the credit.

The first section was perfect — spot on in describing Antifa’s strategy, tactics, and violence. But then it falls apart. The order declares Antifa a terrorist organization but provides no mechanism for identifying who’s actually in Antifa. Most Antifa don’t call themselves Antifa. They operate through mutual aid networks, front groups, and informal structures. Without definitions, you can’t arrest people or prosecute organizations. And without naming or describing what qualifies, the ACLU is going to shred this in court.

My solution is simple: if you show up to a protest in black bloc, with weapons or umbrellas, provoking violence, you’re Antifa. Define it by behavior, not by name. Without that, this order is unenforceable.

So yes, good start. Section one was a chef’s kiss. But unless Trump and his advisors get serious about definitions and enforcement, this order isn’t going to hold up. And the left is already preparing their legal fight. They’re better organized than people think, and unless the administration figures it out fast, this is going nowhere